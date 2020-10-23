Advertisement

US stocks shake off a wobbly start and end mostly higher

Stocks shrugged off a sluggish start and ended mostly higher on Wall Street Friday.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks shrugged off a sluggish start and ended mostly higher on Wall Street Friday.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.3%, but still posted its first weekly loss in four weeks.

Facebook led gains in communications stocks.

Intel fell sharply after reporting weakness in its data center business.

Intel’s drop pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a small loss.

Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon.

Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June, and crude oil prices fell.

