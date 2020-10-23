Advertisement

US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year.
The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year, the first annual decline in more than a decade, according to new death rate data posted this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drop may be partly due to years of suicide prevention efforts.

Other factors, like the pre-pandemic economy, might also have played a role.

As for this year, experts aren’t sure how the coronavirus pandemic will influence suicide numbers. American mortality overall, however, is looking far more bleak.

Just this week, the CDC said there have been at least 300,000 more deaths this year than expected.

