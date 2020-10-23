Waco: Land deal on luxury hotel finalized

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A major commercial real estate development in Waco is one step closer to breaking ground.

The land transaction just closed for a new AC Marriott Hotel between 6th St. and 7th St. and Jackson Ave. and Mary Ave.

“This is going to be something we’ve never had before,” said commercial real estate agent H. Bland Cromwell. “I’m real proud to have the opportunity to work on it.”

There will be a public and private parking garage in addition to a rooftop atmosphere, pools, bars, high-end restaurants, and some retail.

“We’ve needed a full-service hospitality for a long time,” said Cromwell.

There will also be a conference area.

“It’s some good support for City Hall and the Convention Center,” said Cromwell.

The price isn’t being disclosed, however, it’s said to be one of the highest land prices the city’s seen.

“The city really embraced it," said Cromwell. “The TIFF advance was probably the largest one we’ve had for anything besides McLane Stadium.”

Most of the site, an old paper company and lot, was sitting vacant.

It could be finished in late 2022.

