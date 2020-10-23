Advertisement

Wanted: Man allegedly takes newborn from hospital by hiding infant in backpack

Child suffering from medical condition, authorities say
Police say the child's "possible father," Travis Hargrove, 35, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.
Police say the child's "possible father," Travis Hargrove, 35, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.(Louisiana State Police)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KSLA) - Authorities in Northeast Louisiana are searching for a man that has allegedly taken his newborn son from a Monroe hospital on Thursday night.

Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on October 22, 2020 at 7:04 a.m. with a medical condition that will require treatment. Travis Jr., is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

According to Louisiana State Police, the possible father, Travis Hargrove, 35, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.

Authorities say he was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory was issued on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (318) 329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications (225) 925-6636.

