Advertisement

You don’t have to pass up the pumpkin patch provided you take precautions

Masks and social distancing are required at the pumpkin patch.
Masks and social distancing are required at the pumpkin patch.(Hannah Hall)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – There is still some time this season to do some fun fall activities, but it is still important to make sure people are staying healthy during the pandemic.

Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White, said fall is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities, but masks are still needed.

Wilson said wearing masks and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Frequent handwashing is also important, especially when people may be touching communal objects.

“So if you’re wearing a mask, you’re not touching your face, you’re washing your hands, so if anything communal is touched, then you wash your hands, you know, you can have a pocket hand sanitizer,” Wilson said.

At The Pumpkin Patch in Robinson, organizers are making sure visitors are able to have fun and stay safe.

Masks are required, as is social distancing.

David Tenberg, pastor of the church that puts on the pumpkin patch, said the organizers thought a lot about whether to proceed with the event this fall.

Tenberg said he felt it was better to be prepared, and then cancel later.

Tenberg said so far, the patch has been busy.

“By us being proactive and being open this year, we have had more compliments, not just in holding an event, but holding an event for families to get together and do something together. Because I think that’s just been missed,” Tenberg said.

Tenberg added they have not had any issues with masks or social distancing at the patch.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Alarming failure rates among Texas students fuel calls to get them back into classrooms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Most schools hoped this fall would see students make up academic ground lost last spring when the pandemic hit. Instead, districts are looking for ways to reverse plummeting grades and attendance among students learning at home.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 case total tops 24,000; two more local residents die

Updated: 19 hours ago
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the new coronavirus first appeared here in March rose to more than 24,000 Thursday and two more local residents diagnosed with virus have died.

Health

Local health officials receive results from a fraction of nearly 5,600 COVID-19 surge tests

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Nearly 5,700 COVID-19 saliva tests have been administered in one Central Texas county, but after nearly two weeks of surge testing, local health officials have received results from just 2,000 of them.

Health

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Latest News

Health

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Health

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.

Health

Study: Baby bottles can shed plastic particles

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
A new study indicates that microplastics can seep out of a heated plastic baby bottle.

Health

Two Central Texas counties report first deaths from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas counties that remained free of COVID-19 until mid-May both recorded their first deaths from the virus Wednesday.

Health

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

Health

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.