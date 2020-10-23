You don’t have to pass up the pumpkin patch provided you take precautions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – There is still some time this season to do some fun fall activities, but it is still important to make sure people are staying healthy during the pandemic.

Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White, said fall is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities, but masks are still needed.

Wilson said wearing masks and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Frequent handwashing is also important, especially when people may be touching communal objects.

“So if you’re wearing a mask, you’re not touching your face, you’re washing your hands, so if anything communal is touched, then you wash your hands, you know, you can have a pocket hand sanitizer,” Wilson said.

At The Pumpkin Patch in Robinson, organizers are making sure visitors are able to have fun and stay safe.

Masks are required, as is social distancing.

David Tenberg, pastor of the church that puts on the pumpkin patch, said the organizers thought a lot about whether to proceed with the event this fall.

Tenberg said he felt it was better to be prepared, and then cancel later.

Tenberg said so far, the patch has been busy.

“By us being proactive and being open this year, we have had more compliments, not just in holding an event, but holding an event for families to get together and do something together. Because I think that’s just been missed,” Tenberg said.

Tenberg added they have not had any issues with masks or social distancing at the patch.

