A GORGEOUS Start To The Weekend with a Stronger Front To Follow

We’ve got beautiful weather to start your weekend with chilly temperatures in the mid 40′s this morning. We hit the mid 50′s midday, with highs getting into the mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies. After that we dip to the low 50′s to start Sunday, with another warmup as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Luckily, it’s short-lived as another cold front will move into the area Monday morning.

This front will bring scattered rain with it, along with colder temperatures. We’ll see highs in the 50′s because of the front on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we’ll also continue to see rain those days too as an upper-level disturbance will move in behind the front. After that, winds stay out of the north keeping highs mild in the 60′s to close out the week. Halloween is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60′s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.