Girls found in Leavenworth Amber Alert, man taken into custody in Oklahoma

Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials found the two children that were abducted by their father.

According to the Kansas Amber Alert, the suspect’s vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, Oklahoma. The suspect, Donny Jackson was detained and the kids were recovered.

Oct. 24, 5:08 p.m.

The suspect of an Amber Alert issued earlier on Saturday could now be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says around 4:30 p.m. it learned that a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper made an unrelated traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle around 12:35 p.m., before the Amber Alert was issued, on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border.

According to the KBI, Jackson could be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

KBI said at 4:36, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol agreed to launch an Oklahoma AMBER Alert to help in the recovery of the girls.

Oct. 24, 3:26 p.m.

AMBER ALERT: abduction of 3- and 7-year-old girls, 2 boys dead

Law enforcement officials are looking for two children that were possibly abducted.

Kansas authorities are looking for a black Honda Accord, Kansas license 266MXB. They say they suspect is Donny Jackson, a 40-year-old white man, 5′11, 190 pounds with a full beard.

The missing girls are Nora (7) and Aven (3) Jackson.

According to the National Amber Alert website, around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a house in the 14900 block of Hillside Rd. It said the call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two dead juvenile males inside the house and two missing girls: Nora and Aven.

The Amber Alert website says the suspect is the father of the girls.

If seen, residents should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

