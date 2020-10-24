Another Warmup With Some COLD Temperatures on The Horizon

It’ll be a gorgeous evening with temperatures in the 50′s after sunset. We stay in the 50′s overnight into sunrise as south winds will keep the temperatures from cooling off any more. We’ll start with sunny skies in the morning, with partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon. We’ll see comfortable conditions through midday, with warmer weather in the mid 80′s late afternoon.

After that, we await our next cold front which arrives Monday morning. It’ll bring a few showers to the area and last most of the day. Temperatures will be warmest Monday morning in the mid 60′s, with everyone cooling down to the upper 40′s to low 50′s in the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance moves in behind the front to increase our rain chances for mid-week, with the best rain chances on Wednesday. We dry out after that heading into next weekend, with Halloween looking to be pretty nice in the mid 60′s!

