Advertisement

Another Warmup With Some COLD Temperatures on The Horizon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a gorgeous evening with temperatures in the 50′s after sunset.  We stay in the 50′s overnight into sunrise as south winds will keep the temperatures from cooling off any more.  We’ll start with sunny skies in the morning, with partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.  We’ll see comfortable conditions through midday, with warmer weather in the mid 80′s late afternoon.

After that, we await our next cold front which arrives Monday morning.  It’ll bring a few showers to the area and last most of the day.  Temperatures will be warmest Monday morning in the mid 60′s, with everyone cooling down to the upper 40′s to low 50′s in the afternoon.  An upper-level disturbance moves in behind the front to increase our rain chances for mid-week, with the best rain chances on Wednesday.  We dry out after that heading into next weekend, with Halloween looking to be pretty nice in the mid 60′s!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another Brief Warmup For Us on Sunday Before Our Next Cold Front Brings COLD Temperatures

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Another Brief Warmup For Us on Sunday Before Our Next Cold Front Brings COLD Temperatures

7 Day Forecast

A GORGEOUS Start To The Weekend with a Stronger Front To Follow

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A GORGEOUS Start To The Weekend with Another Front in Less Than a Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
A GORGEOUS Start To The Weekend with Another Front in Less Than a Week

7 Day Forecast

Chilly Evening... Another Strong Cold Front Early Next Week!

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

News

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT

Weather

More fire restrictions imposed as New Mexico waits for rain

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More national forests are imposing fire restrictions as New Mexico waits for some much needed rain.

Weather

Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By PATTY NIEBERG
In parts of Colorado, the sky has been gray, the sun hazy and the odor of a burning campfire has persisted for much of September and October.

Weather

Weakened Hurricane Epsilon moves north over Atlantic Ocean

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Epsilon was about 195 miles east of Bermuda on Friday morning.

7 Day Forecast

Dropping Temperatures Today, Another Strong Front Next Week

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Dropping Temperatures Today, Another Strong Front Next Week

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update