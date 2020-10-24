Area health district reports two more deaths and 74 new cases of Covid-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives. A 74-year-old Hispanic male and a 68-year-old white male.

This brings the total deaths in McLennan County to 147.

The county also reported 74 new cases of the virus bringing the total reported cases to 9,846.

