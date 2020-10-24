Advertisement

Area health district reports two more deaths and 74 new cases of Covid-19

By STAFF
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives. A 74-year-old Hispanic male and a 68-year-old white male.

This brings the total deaths in McLennan County to 147.

The county also reported 74 new cases of the virus bringing the total reported cases to 9,846.

Latest News

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 19 hours ago
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Eight more deaths in Central Texas, 300 new cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
After a four-day lull in most of Central Texas, eight more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and more than 330 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Health

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Health

US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year.

Health

You don’t have to pass up the pumpkin patch provided you take precautions

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT
Halloween and other fun fall activities offer plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, provided you take proper precautions.

Health

Alarming failure rates among Texas students fuel calls to get them back into classrooms

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Most schools hoped this fall would see students make up academic ground lost last spring when the pandemic hit. Instead, districts are looking for ways to reverse plummeting grades and attendance among students learning at home.