Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

It’s official: Central Texas Amazon facility will create 1,000 new jobs

Updated: 37 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

National

Navy training plane crashes in Alabama; injuries unclear

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

News

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Fort Hood soldiers are undergoing real-world air defense training in College Station.

Local

It’s official: Central Texas Amazon facility will create 1,000 new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The robotic fulfillment center Amazon is building in Waco will create 1,000 new jobs, company officials said Friday.

Latest News

Local

Investigators offer reward for leads after two suspicious local fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators offered a reward Friday for information leading to a conviction after two suspicious fires, one of which destroyed a local nonprofit’s food pantry and warehouse.

Local

Head-on highway crash between Jeep, RV near local church leaves 1 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
One person died Friday morning in a head-on highway crash involving a Jeep and an RV.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Fort Hood Soldiers training in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Health

COVID-19: Eight more deaths in Central Texas, 300 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
After a four-day lull in most of Central Texas, eight more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and more than 330 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.