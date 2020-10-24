Advertisement

Baylor falls to 1-2 with loss to Texas

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs for a first down.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs for a first down.((AP Photo/Chuck Burton))
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP)- Sam Ehlinger passed for an early touchdown, then ran for two more in the second half to lead Texas to a 27-16 win over Baylor on Saturday that snapped the Longhorns' two-game losing skid.

Ehlinger set up Texas' first touchdown with a 42-yard completion on a leaping catch by Joshua Moore. Those two connected again on a 3-yard scoring pass that put Texas ahead 13-3 at halftime.

Texas (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) went ahead 20-3 with a punishing 80-yard drive to open the third quarter, mixing in runs with freshman Bijan Robinson in his first career start, before a Baylor pass interference penalty set up Texas inside the Baylor 5. Ehlinger then powered in from 1-yard out.

Ehlinger scored again in the third when he rolled to his right before taking off for the end zone and splitting two defenders near the goal line. It was his seventh rushing touchdown on the season to go with 17 touchdown passes.

Baylor (1-2, 1-2) hadn’t played since Oct. 3 and had to shut down its football program for 10 days because of a coronavirus outbreak on the roster. The Bears looked rusty on offense with struggles in pass protection and quarterback Charlie Brewer nearly throwing three first-half interceptions. Brewer finished with 256 yards and two late touchdown passes.

After the game, Texas players stayed on the field for “The Eyes of Texas” school song. And while some flashed the traditional “Hook’em” hand sign during the song, many didn’t.

The Texas campus has been swept in a months-long controversy over the song as some players have refused to sing it because of links to racist elements in the school’s past. Most of the team left the field before the song after Texas' first two home games and again in Dallas when Texas

