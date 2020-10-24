Advertisement

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Training started on Tuesday and will go until Oct. 26
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Fort Hood 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Battalion is doing a training exercise called “Operation Texas Strike” in College Station.

More than 300 soldiers have been in town since Tuesday at RELLIS Campus, Easterwood Airport, and Camp Swift.

Missile launchers and maintenance trucks are just some of the equipment that’s out on one of the Easterwood airport runways.

The large scale training is designed to prepare troops for real-world air defense.

Training started with a four hour convoy to College Station and continued with advanced gunnery training.

“Traditionally the past 10 to 20 years or so patriot units have deployed to an airfield type of environment so that’s sort of what this is simulating here at Easterwood airfield,” said Commander Spencer Henry.

The unit at Easterwood Airport will move to Camp Swift on Friday and will wrap up training at the RELLIS campus.

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will also have an opportunity to participate and gain an up-close view of the Army’s premier Patriot Missile battalions.

