Multi-vehicle accident closes I-35 southbound lanes at loop 340

Accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and North Loop 340 in McLennan County
Accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and North Loop 340 in McLennan County(Viewer)
By STAFF
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCLENNAN COUNTY (KWTX) - At 4:20 pm. Saturday, TxDot reported a major accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and Loop 340 in McLennan County.

All southbound main lanes are closed.

Multiple vehicles are involved including two pick-up trucks, one pulling a RV trailer.

TxDot is estimating 4-hours to clear the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

