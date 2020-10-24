Multi-vehicle accident closes I-35 southbound lanes at loop 340
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCLENNAN COUNTY (KWTX) - At 4:20 pm. Saturday, TxDot reported a major accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and Loop 340 in McLennan County.
All southbound main lanes are closed.
Multiple vehicles are involved including two pick-up trucks, one pulling a RV trailer.
TxDot is estimating 4-hours to clear the accident.
No injuries have been reported.
