Republican Senator holdout announces support for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced that she’ll vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

That gives crucial support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the conservative judge faces a final vote expected Monday.

The Alaska Republican had been a rare holdout on Barrett, decrying that her nomination had proceeded so close to a presidential election.

Even though Barrett appears to have support for confirmation from Senate Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber, Murkowksi’s vote now gives Trump’s nominee additional backing.

Mukowski announced her support for Barrett in a speech during Saturday’s session.

