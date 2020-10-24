Republican Senator holdout announces support for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced that she’ll vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

That gives crucial support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the conservative judge faces a final vote expected Monday.

The Alaska Republican had been a rare holdout on Barrett, decrying that her nomination had proceeded so close to a presidential election.

Even though Barrett appears to have support for confirmation from Senate Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber, Murkowksi’s vote now gives Trump’s nominee additional backing.

Mukowski announced her support for Barrett in a speech during Saturday’s session.

