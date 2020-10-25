Advertisement

Boy, 3, fatally shoots self at his birthday party

Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTER, Texas (AP) - Sheríff’s deputies say a 3-year-old Houston-area boy was killed when he shot himself accidentally at his own birthday party.

In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Porter, 25 miles northeast of Houston.

The child’s family and friends told investigators that they were playing cards when they heard a gunshot and the boy was found with a chest wound.

He was taken to a nearby fire station where he died. Investigators say the child found a handgun that had fallen from a family member’s pocket.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

