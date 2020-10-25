Advertisement

Delta has banned 460 anti-maskers

FIE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta says earnings and revenue will rise in 2020 because of continuing solid demand for air travel and no increase in spending on jet fuel. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is getting a boost from strong spending by consumers, which he expects to spill into 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FIE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta says earnings and revenue will rise in 2020 because of continuing solid demand for air travel and no increase in spending on jet fuel. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is getting a boost from strong spending by consumers, which he expects to spill into 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington (CNN Business) - In a new memo, Delta Air Lines says it has banned more than 400 people from flying for not following the airline’s mask policy.

“As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to employees.

In August, the airline said it had banned roughly 270 passengers since the outset of the pandemic. Delta (DAL) began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights on May 4. All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.

Airlines in June agreed to ban passengers from future flights for refusing to wear masks. But the airlines are not sharing information with one another about the passengers they have banned. So, for example, a passenger banned on Delta can still book a flight on American (AAL) and vice versa.

The airlines have defended the get-tough policy as important to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew members.

Earlier this month, the CDC said in new guidance that travel “increases your chances of getting and spreading” coronavirus. “CDC strongly recommends appropriate masks be worn by all passengers and by all personnel operating the conveyance while on public conveyances,” the guidance said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

National

Utility cuts power to 26,500 Californians over wildfire risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather.

National

Campaign sign for Jewish candidate in Arizona vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KPHO/KTVK Staff
A campaign sign for a Jewish state senate candidate in Arizona was vandalized with a swastika.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.

News

GCSO: 19-year-old shot, killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds by 22-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during an argument between a group of people who knew each other.