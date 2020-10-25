Deputies investigating shooting death at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred overnight at the campgrounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival, KBTX has confirmed.

Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed to News 3′s Rusty Surette that the shooting victim passed away and the suspect is now in custody.

No names are being released at this time, and investigators remained at the campground early Sunday morning. At least one photo on social media shows deputies around a tent near a camper with crime scene tape still up.

A motive is unclear at this time.

A spokeswoman for the organization said the Festival would still be open today to the public.

