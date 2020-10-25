Advertisement

Deputies investigating shooting death at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

No names are being released at this time, and investigators remained at the campground early Sunday morning.
A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time but the suspect is in custody.
A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time but the suspect is in custody.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred overnight at the campgrounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival, KBTX has confirmed.

Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed to News 3′s Rusty Surette that the shooting victim passed away and the suspect is now in custody.

No names are being released at this time, and investigators remained at the campground early Sunday morning. At least one photo on social media shows deputies around a tent near a camper with crime scene tape still up.

A motive is unclear at this time.

A spokeswoman for the organization said the Festival would still be open today to the public.

When more details are provided we’ll update this story here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
While a few leads came from users on Facebook, the family ultimately found Charlie in a field near the crash site on Pritchard Road.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 13 hours ago

Our Town

Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Our Town

Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

Latest News

News

Local police investigating triple homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
Police officers dispatched to a welfare check at a residence found three people dead from gunshot wounds inside.

News

Multi-vehicle accident closes I-35 southbound lanes at loop 340

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By STAFF
At 4:20 Saturday, TxDot reported a major accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and North Loop 340 in McLennan County.

News

Young mother in College Station crash dies from injuries

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Rusty Surette
The female passenger in the alleged DWI crash that happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue has died from her injuries, according to her family.

News

Drive of the night Week 9 10.23.20

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT

News

Big game Week 9 10.23.20

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

News

Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT