Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A family involved in a fatal crash Friday said they are feeling “lucky” after they were involved in a fatal crash on US-190 between Heidenheimer and Rogers south of Temple, Friday.

A Jeep was westbound on U.S. 190 when the driver lost control and the SUV crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Winnebago RV.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

The crash was reported at around 10:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. 190 near Pritchard Road as a cold front pushed through the region, producing heavy rain.

Charles York, who was the driver of the RV, said his wife was sitting in the front passenger seat when they were struck by the Jeep.

"The motor home turned to right and went in the ditch and my wife went flying out the window,” York said.

The York’s black and white Havanese dog flew out the window too and ran away, likely because he was frightened by the chaos.

“My wife-- she was bleeding down her knees and down her head but her main concern is the dog...that’s my wife’s baby,” York said.

His wife was hospitalized for a few days while receiving treatment for a cut above her eye and an injury to her knee as a result of the crash.

York and his daughter Amanda York spent Saturday searching the area where the crash happened near the Heidenheimer Church of Christ.

“I started to post on several lost and found group on Facebook and they’ve been very useful,” Amanda York said. "We’ve laid out some clothing food and some water near where the accident took place”

While a few leads came from users on Facebook, the family ultimately found Charlie in a field near the crash site on Pritchard Road.

“Everybody is so happy," Amanda York said. "Its crazy how everybody is happy over a random internet dog.”

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

