Advertisement

Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.
More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Normally, the event has a carnival and concert, but this year, they settled for the drive-thru due to COVID-19.

Though it looked different, organizers say they’re more than happy to serve those who serve.

“They don’t stop fighting overseas for us to be here,” said Co-Founder Greg Liles.

“We needed to do this just to keep our mission going and support our troops.”

Sponsors of the event included Prasek’s Family Smokehouse and the Gary Sinse Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

News

Local police investigating triple homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police officers dispatched to a welfare check at a residence found three people dead from gunshot wounds inside.

News

Multi-vehicle accident closes I-35 southbound lanes at loop 340

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STAFF
At 4:20 Saturday, TxDot reported a major accident on southbound I-35 at mile marker 339 and North Loop 340 in McLennan County.

News

Young mother in College Station crash dies from injuries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Rusty Surette
The female passenger in the alleged DWI crash that happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue has died from her injuries, according to her family.

Latest News

News

Drive of the night Week 9 10.23.20

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Big game Week 9 10.23.20

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Marquee Matchup

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Annual Halloween event continues, but with a few changes

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

It’s official: Central Texas Amazon facility will create 1,000 new jobs

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Fort Hood soldiers are undergoing real-world air defense training in College Station.