Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Normally, the event has a carnival and concert, but this year, they settled for the drive-thru due to COVID-19.

Though it looked different, organizers say they’re more than happy to serve those who serve.

“They don’t stop fighting overseas for us to be here,” said Co-Founder Greg Liles.

“We needed to do this just to keep our mission going and support our troops.”

Sponsors of the event included Prasek’s Family Smokehouse and the Gary Sinse Foundation.

