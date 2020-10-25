Increasing Rain Chances For Monday with Chilly Conditions Behind The Front

After sunset we dip down to the mid 60′s across the board, with increasing rain chances during the overnight. We’ll see a few showers to the northwest after midnight, with the front moving in a little after sunrise. We’ll see our warmest temperatures midday, hitting the low 70′s before the front moves all the way through our area. Rain chances will be at their best during the afternoon at 40%, with those chances staying in play through Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will be stuck in the low 50′s for most of us, with a few areas west of I-35 stuck in the upper 40′s for highs. Rain will linger Wednesday morning due to an upper-level disturbance moving by us, with drier conditions heading into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 60′s to end the week, with the mid to upper 60′s expected for Halloween.

