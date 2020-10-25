Advertisement

Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Texas

Harris will be the highest-profile representative from the Biden campaign to visit Texas in person during the general election.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By ALEX SAMUELS AND PATRICK SVITEK
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) - Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate and the California U.S. senator, will be visiting Texas on Friday, according to an email Biden’s campaign sent to Democratic lawmakers in Texas on Sunday.

Harris will be the highest-profile representative of the Biden campaign to visit Texas in person during the general election, though his campaign was already set to spend millions of dollars on TV ads in Texas.

“Allow me to provide as a courtesy, the below in person travel notification for Sen. Kamala Harris which will be publicly released momentarily,” the email reads. “Sen. Kamala Harris will be personally traveling to Texas on Friday - October 30. 2020.”

Her visit comes as polls project a tight presidential race in Texas. According to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, Trump leads Biden in the state by 5 percentage points. Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016.

In the lead-up to Election Day, Texas Democrats have called for both Biden and Harris to invest heavily in Texas. In an October op-ed in The Washington Post, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who endorsed Biden after dropping his own presidential bid, and Tory Gavito, the president and co-founder of the progressive donor network Way to Win, urged the Biden campaign to steer serious money to the state.

“Biden, his campaign and Democrats in general need to make it clear: We are competing in Texas, and we’ll invest whatever it takes to turn out the state’s true electoral majority and flip Texas once and for all,” they wrote. “Democrats have historically failed to invest in Texas, despite the size of this prize, because they believed the door is closed to Democratic presidential candidates. But, like many things in 2020, this year is different — Biden has his foot in the door and needs to kick it open for a quick end to the election.”

Biden expanded his on-the-ground presence in Texas in September, hiring 13 more staff members — after an initial hiring announcement in early August — to his team.

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, visited Texas earlier this month to mark the state’s first day of early voting. She rallied voters in El Paso, Dallas and Houston, telling them a historic opportunity was within reach.

“For the first time in a long time, winning Texas is possible,” Jill Biden said in El Paso. “Not just for Joe, but for the Senate and the state House as well. And if we win here, we are unstoppable.”

Prior to that, Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, spent two days in the state, swinging through the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Dallas.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has long dismissed the notion that the state is in play.

Though Texas GOP Chair Allen West expressed hope that the president would visit North Texas before Election Day, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh and former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry told supporters on a press call Sunday that Trump would not visit the state in the lead-up to Nov. 3.

“[President Trump] will be in battleground states,” Perry said. “Texas is not a battleground state.”

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National

Utility cuts power to 26,500 Californians over wildfire risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather.

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National Politics

Pelosi says she’s not giving up on passing another huge economic relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package before the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National Politics

Meadows: ‘We're not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows: "Here's what we have to do: We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas."

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition to a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S., the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up in many parts of the country.

National

How could the COVID case surge affect the race?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases isn't necessarily a hot topic on the campaign trail.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

National Politics

Republican Senator holdout announces support for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced that she’ll vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.That gives crucial support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the conservative judge faces a final vote expected Monday.