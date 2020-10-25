Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

Jessica Davis and her friend Marcus Bacon got something they’ve been wanting for months, a simple haircut.

“I saved the best for last,” she said.

“I let the lady from Vista College do my hair and it was awesome.”

“It’s a blessing,” Bacon said.

“A lot of these people mean it, too, because they don’t have anybody. This is something that makes and keeps everybody happy.”

Davis, Bacon and dozens of homeless recieved free meals, medical screenings and fresh clothes.

Simple things Davis is grateful for after losing her job because of the pandemic just six months ago.

She says Bacon has helped her get through it.

“We stick together and we watch each other out on the street,” she said.

“We’ve got each other’s back.”

Joann Courtland with the non-profit, says it’s those smiles that drive the event. She’s emotional seeing this one happen after their Spring event was cancelled.

“I’m just humbled and happy to be here and be able to provide all the stuff you see to the community,”she said.

“That’s what we’re here to do. It’s about giving of oneself, which is the best thing you can give. I’m just here to give.”

For now, Davis and Bacon have more than each other, they can also enjoy their fresh cut and some new threads.

“That’s what friends are for,” Davis said.

“He couldn’t believe that I did it, but I wasn’t missing this for the world.”

