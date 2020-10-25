Advertisement

Local teenager, 15, killed after wrecking stolen vehicle

Authorities say a teenager driving a stolen vehicle died after wrecking the vehicle through three fences.
Authorities say a teenager driving a stolen vehicle died after wrecking the vehicle through three fences.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old teenager is dead after he wrecked a stolen vehicle and barreled through three fences, said Sgt. Brian Washko, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A state police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Eastlake Shopping Center was nearly struck by the driver of a black 2012 KIA speeding through the lot shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Washko said.

The state trooper pursued the KIA east on Rancier Avenue and briefly lost sight of the vehicle.

The officer then noticed the vehicle “go sideways” and barreling through three fences near the 1500 block of Brim Lamkey Lane and the 5100 block of Rancier.

The teenager in the KIA, not yet identified, was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident.

