Pelosi says she’s not giving up on passing another huge economic relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package before the Nov. 3 election.

Pelosi says she sent the administration a list of concerns on Friday and she is told that she’ll have answers on Monday.

At issue is a huge relief bill that would send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, restart bonus unemployment benefits, fund additional testing and vaccines, provide aid to schools and allocate money to state and local governments.

Pelosi says she wants legislation that is predicated on steps that science dictates should be taken to deal with the coronavirus.

