Baylor Men’s Basketball Reveals 2020-21 Schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor basketball’s revised 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference’s release of an 18-game league schedule.

Baylor will play 27 games, the maximum allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Bears with nine non-conference games and 18 Big 12 contests.

The adjusted schedule also has Big 12 teams playing two games before Christmas to create flexibility for potential rescheduling at the end of the regular season.

The Bears could play three top-10 ranked teams in their first five games, with the blockbuster Gonzaga game and potential matchups against Villanova and a to-be-announced opponent at the Jimmy V Classic. Baylor, Villanova and Gonzaga are ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, in ESPN’s early top-25.

Baylor’s first home game of the 2020-21 season is scheduled for Dec. 8 against Nicholls State at the Ferrell Center, which will be the final matchup before opening Big 12 play with a pair of mid-December games. BU will host Texas on Sunday, Dec. 13, and travel to Manhattan, Kan., to play at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Ticket information will be announced by the Baylor Bear Foundation later this week. Baylor Athletics expects to begin the season with 25 percent capacity in the Ferrell Center, and renewed season ticket holders will have exclusive priority to request tickets in the reduced capacity format.

Baylor Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule (Baylor University)

