Baylor women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In association with the Big 12 Conference’s announcement of the women’s basketball league schedule Monday, the Baylor women’s basketball team released its plans for a 25-game schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Lady Bears will return to action after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25 when it plays host to Central Arkansas on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Following the holiday, Baylor stays at home to face Northwestern State, Friday, Nov. 27, before a three-game road trip at South Florida (Dec. 1), to Arkansas (Dec. 6) and to West Virginia (Dec.10) for the Big 12 opener.

The league planned ahead for possible cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a full week before the 2021 Phillips Big 12 Championships to reschedule games that were postponed. For that reason, the league schedule will start in December rather than January.

The Lady Bears will play host to Texas Tech in their other December Big 12 contest on Monday the 14th. Southern University (Dec. 16) and McNeese State (Dec. 19) will round out the first semester’s games, both at the Ferrell Center, before Baylor returns to action Jan. 2 at TCU to resume Big 12 competition.

Baylor’s marquee non-conference matchup with UConn will take place Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center and will also cap the seven-game non-conference schedule. The Lady Bears and Huskies' all-time series is tied at four games apiece with Baylor taking the last two.

Official plans for spectator capacity at the Ferrell Center for home games this season have not been finalized. Game times and television selections will be announced at later dates.

Baylor Lady Bears Schedule (Baylor)

