Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.

The pastor says while the service was very emotional, it wasn’t goodbye forever.

“We’ll still see them around,” he said.

“After 30 years in the ministry, I know in my heart that it wasn’t much me, it was what God was doing through them.”

From music to special thanks from church members, and even longtime friends coming from out of town to sing in the choir, it was a special farewell to say the least.

Davis says it’ll be difficult to leave behind so many memories.

“Some of my favorite memories are the people who’ve come to Christ and I’ve baptized them,” he said.

“Weddings are also real big. I had a couple that I married that was here today with their two children.”

For his last sermon, Davis stressed continuing the gospel and reassured his church family that it’s not goodbye forever, but he added that he’ll be taking a much needed break.

“I’ve agreed to two whole months fully to the family,” he said.

“My wife has some honey dues, but definitely a couple months of rest. I think after 32 years, it’ll feel pretty good.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.