Advertisement

Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.
After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.

The pastor says while the service was very emotional, it wasn’t goodbye forever.

“We’ll still see them around,” he said.

“After 30 years in the ministry, I know in my heart that it wasn’t much me, it was what God was doing through them.”

From music to special thanks from church members, and even longtime friends coming from out of town to sing in the choir, it was a special farewell to say the least.

Davis says it’ll be difficult to leave behind so many memories.

“Some of my favorite memories are the people who’ve come to Christ and I’ve baptized them,” he said.

“Weddings are also real big. I had a couple that I married that was here today with their two children.”

For his last sermon, Davis stressed continuing the gospel and reassured his church family that it’s not goodbye forever, but he added that he’ll be taking a much needed break.

“I’ve agreed to two whole months fully to the family,” he said.

“My wife has some honey dues, but definitely a couple months of rest. I think after 32 years, it’ll feel pretty good.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Remember Our Fallen” traveling memorial comes to Marlin

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The city of Marlin began hosting the special traveling memorial “Remembering Our Fallen” on Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Waco: “Faith & Freedom” rally draws hundreds

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.

News

NAACP’s “Souls for the Polls” encourages early voting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP helped encourage minority voters to take part in early voting with their “Souls for the Polls” initiative Sunday afternoon.

News

Local teenager, 15, killed after wrecking stolen vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 15-year-old teenager is dead after he wrecked a stolen vehicle and barreled through three fences, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Latest News

News

GCSO: 19-year-old shot, killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds by 22-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during an argument between a group of people who knew each other.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
While a few leads came from users on Facebook, the family ultimately found Charlie in a field near the crash site on Pritchard Road.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 22 hours ago

Our Town

Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Our Town

Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

News

Local police investigating triple homicide

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Police officers dispatched to a welfare check at a residence found three people dead from gunshot wounds inside.