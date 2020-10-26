Border Patrol find boy caring for baby brother; both abandoned by mother, officials say

HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grange Valley on Saturday located several unaccompanied children, including a 13-year-old boy carrying his 7-month-old brother.

The agents apprehended the group shortly after a human smuggler rafted the group across the Rio Grande. Officials said the majority of the group consisted of children without parents or a guardian.

An investigation revealed the 13-year-old Honduran boy and his baby brother were abandoned by their mother three weeks prior to their entry into the United States.

Agents verified their relationship after the teenager provided agents with two birth certificates.

“The children were in good health and did not require medical treatment,” the Border Patrol said.

