Central Texas trooper honorary coin toss captain at Cowboys game

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Sgt. Bryan Washko, a local spokesman for the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, was the honorary coin toss captain during the Cowboys game against Arizona Monday night.

Washko, a trooper out of Bell County, was asked by a representative of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team if he would be the honorary captain for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19.

Due to COVID-19, Washko had to film the toss remotely which was played live before the game with the announcement of his name and agency.

“Although it was virtual, it was quite the honor to be selected and recognized,” Washko told KWTX. “Never would I have ever dreamed I would have the opportunity to do something of this magnitude.”

“Thanks again to the Cowboys organization for this opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.