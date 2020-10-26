Advertisement

Central Texas trooper honorary coin toss captain at Cowboys game

Sgt. Bryan Washko, a local spokesman for the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, was the honorary coin toss captain during the Cowboys game against Arizona Monday night.
Sgt. Bryan Washko, a local spokesman for the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, was the honorary coin toss captain during the Cowboys game against Arizona Monday night.(Screenshot)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Sgt. Bryan Washko, a local spokesman for the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, was the honorary coin toss captain during the Cowboys game against Arizona Monday night.

Washko, a trooper out of Bell County, was asked by a representative of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team if he would be the honorary captain for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19.

Due to COVID-19, Washko had to film the toss remotely which was played live before the game with the announcement of his name and agency.

“Although it was virtual, it was quite the honor to be selected and recognized,” Washko told KWTX. “Never would I have ever dreamed I would have the opportunity to do something of this magnitude.”

“Thanks again to the Cowboys organization for this opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Remember Our Fallen” traveling memorial comes to Marlin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The city of Marlin began hosting the special traveling memorial “Remembering Our Fallen” on Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Waco: “Faith & Freedom” rally draws hundreds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.

News

NAACP’s “Souls for the Polls” encourages early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP helped encourage minority voters to take part in early voting with their “Souls for the Polls” initiative Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Local teenager, 15, killed after wrecking stolen vehicle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 15-year-old teenager is dead after he wrecked a stolen vehicle and barreled through three fences, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

News

GCSO: 19-year-old shot, killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds by 22-year-old

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during an argument between a group of people who knew each other.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
While a few leads came from users on Facebook, the family ultimately found Charlie in a field near the crash site on Pritchard Road.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

Our Town

Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Our Town

Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.