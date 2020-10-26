Central Texas woman shares breast cancer battle openly in hopes of inspiring others

(KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who’s battling the most advanced form of breast cancer, which will require a lifetime of care, is sharing her story openly online in an effort to inspire others and encourage early detection.

Alison Sorley, 39, was diagnosed in August 2019 and immediately created an online Instagram and Facebook page called “My Open Cancer Story.”

“I was diagnosed at 38 years old with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma that would prove in scans and tests later that it was stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. It traveled through my blood to my liver and it was very rare. I heard the words incurable, quality of life.”

Metastatic breast cancer is an incurable illness but good quality of life is possible with maintenance, infusions, daily medications and regular monitoring, which is exactly what Alison is doing now; learning to live with breast cancer forever.

Alison first found the lump in her left breast while in the shower and immediately went to see her general physician in early July, but at the time the doctor suspected a cyst and Alison did not have health insurance.

“I didn’t rush to get a mammogram or ultrasound because at the time I didn’t have insurance and it was going to be very expensive,” she said.

In what Alison calls “a God thing,” she landed a new job at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, which included health insurance.

In August, she got a mammogram and ultrasound which found the cancer.

Within weeks of the diagnosis, she was starting the first of six rounds of chemotherapy.

Alison is a longtime American Cancer Society volunteer, chairing the society’s charity fashion show for many consecutive years.

She watched patients walk the stage never expecting to join them in her journey.

But as soon as Alison was diagnosed, she knew she wanted to be “an open book” and share the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, in an effort to educate women and men and, she hopes, to inspire them as well.

“When I was diagnosed, I thought I need to share my story. I’m not the best writer. I’m going to flub writing things. I’m going to mess up sometimes. I’m going to be too emotional sometimes but I’m going to be real and I’m going to call it 'My Open Cancer Story.”

Alison has documented it all. From her first chemotherapy for which she dressed up in a cute dress and wore makeup and giggled with her aunt who accompanied her, to breaking down in tears on camera over days that felt hopeless, the worry of an uncertain future and the dreaded hair loss.

While her mission was to help others, Alison says she’s been equally as blessed along the way.

“When I felt too week and too gone mentally, if that makes sense, to pray, others were there,” she said.

“The support system is like no other. People I had never even met before were reaching out saying I inspired them because the one thing I said in the beginning is everybody has a battle.”

Alison has stable scans today and her doctors say there is no current evidence of active disease but because of the nature of her cancer, she’ll have treatment for the rest of her life.

Alison is glad that October gives her the chance to share her story on an even bigger platform.

“October is 31 days of memories,” Alison said. “Thirty one days to remind me that my life forever changed on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.”

“I’m a survivor, yes, but I’m a thriver. I can never say my cancer will be completely gone but I have a great medical team, great doctors, a great employer, an amazing support system. I’ve never felt so loved and taken care of in my life. I am living a great quality life and this is my open cancer story.”

