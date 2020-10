(KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Bell County, a Killeen woman in her 60s and a Killeen woman in her 50s.

The deaths raised the virus' toll in Bell County to 99.

The county reported 6,285 cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 65 since Friday.

Of the total, 519 cases were active Monday.

