Health district closes local clinic after positive COVID-19 test

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Health District closed its clinic at 309 North 2nd St. in Killeen for most services after a person who was in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

“We immediately did some investigating and found that several of our staff had been exposed and there were some patients that may have been. Everyone who may have been exposed has been made aware and have been educated about isolation,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Monday.

The closing is temporary.

“This serves as an important reminder to people to please stay home if not feeling well, even if symptoms are minor,” Robinson-Chadwell said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.