Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas.

State

Border Patrol find boy caring for baby brother; both abandoned by mother, officials say

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grange Valley on Saturday located several unaccompanied children, including a 13-year-old boy carrying his 7-month-old brother.

Coronavirus

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the U.S. to heights not seen since the pandemic began

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the US to heights not seen since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Military Non-Profit asks for patience in election to count overseas ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Some current and former members of the military recently released be a report highlighting the potential delays for absentee ballots cast by service men and women serving overseas.

Local

UPDATE: Central Texas Woman killed in head-on crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Monday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a head-on crash with an RV.

Weather

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

National

Father of 2 slain boys has been in midst of divorce

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a home where their two brothers were killed has been going through a divorce with the children’s mother, authorities said Monday.

News

Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Surveillance camera captures suspect in apparent local ‘jugging’ incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released a surveillance photo Monday of a suspect in an apparent local “jugging” incident in which the thief broke into the vehicle of a woman who’d just made an ATM withdrawal and stole the cash.