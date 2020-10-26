Advertisement

Low expectations in Mexico as US election approaches

A week before United States elections, expectations in Mexico are low.
A week before United States elections, expectations in Mexico are low.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Oct. 26, 2020
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A week before United States elections, expectations in Mexico are low.

A more neighborly president who hasn’t called Mexicans rapists or threatened to wall the whole border would be nice, but the relationship has survived a Donald Trump presidency, so there’s a feeling it can handle any outcome.

Mexicans aren’t paying especially close attention to the race. In the streets, few can name Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but there’s a general sense that they’re ready to take their chances with someone other than Mr. Trump.

Regardless of whether Mr. Trump or Biden win, the same issues of immigration, security and trade are expected to dominate the historically unbalanced relationship.

