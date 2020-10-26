Advertisement

Military Non-Profit asks for patience in election to count overseas ballots

Some current and former members of the military recently released be a report highlighting the potential delays for absentee ballots cast by service men and women serving overseas.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Some current and former members of the military recently released be a report highlighting the potential delays for absentee ballots cast by service men and women serving overseas.

The cross-partisan group “Count Every Hero” said they are requesting a delay in declaring a winner for President until all of those ballots are counted.

Spokesperson Scott Cooper, who is also a Retired United States Marine Corps Lt. Colonel, said this year, several things could contribute to a soldier’s ballot being delayed. First, he said the unprecedented number of absentee voters could create a backup. Couple that with delays within the US Postal Service, and Cooper said they believe that close to a week could go by before a deployed soldier’s ballot arrives at the proper precinct.

That means if a winner is declared right away, Cooper said, some votes won’t ever even be tallied.

Cooper said that sends the wrong message to the men and women in uniform. “There’s the notion to our comrades serving overseas, in the far reaches of the planet whether it’s Afghanistan or at sea in the Pacific, that they may not have their ballots counted,” Cooper said. “Making sure that every ballot is counted is so critical.”

Some active duty military members have said in the past that they don’t feel like a single vote matters in an election like this one. But Cooper said history has proved otherwise. “Florida, in the year 2000, was decided probably by the active duty military,” Cooper said. “537 votes decided that state… The fact that 537 votes determined that election, there were more than 537 active duty troops that voted in Florida.”

Cooper said the US Military has been casting absentee votes through two world wars, and a previous pandemic. He said he’s confident in our ability as a country to conduct a free and fair election. “I know that there’s a lot of cynicism right now, but there shouldn’t be,” said Cooper. “Our country is going to be what we make it. We’re all doing our part, no matter what it is.”

For more information on “Count Every Hero,” click here.

