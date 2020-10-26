NAACP’s “Souls for the Polls” encourages early voting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The NAACP helped encourage minority voters to take part in early voting with their “Souls for the Polls” initiative Sunday afternoon.

Members of the branch encouraged minorities of all ages to help understand candidates on both federal and local elections.

They’ve pushed for those who haven’t voted yet to come to the polls, and want to reassure them that they will not be intimidated.

“We just want to encourage people to get involved with the election,” said Killeen Branch President Taneika Driver-Moultrie.

“We don’t want them to stop at the presidential election, either. We want to encourage voters to vote down the ballot.”

“I think it’s great that the community is coming together like this,” said first time voter Mykala Hill.

“A lot of people came out today.”

Early voting ends on Friday, October 30.

