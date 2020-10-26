New Mexico blasted by snow, wind and freezing temperatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Blowing snow and slick roads are creating hazardous travel conditions for northern and central New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says travelers should be cautious as road conditions were expected to deteriorate Monday evening and overnight.

Forecasters say the storm system is expected to reach peak intensity Tuesday with widespread effects, especially in the high terrain and across eastern New Mexico.

The moisture offered a much needed break for many parts of the state that have gone weeks without rain.

According to the latest drought map, the entire state is suffering from moderate drought or worse.-

