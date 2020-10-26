Advertisement

New Mexico blasted by snow, wind and freezing temperatures

Blowing snow and slick roads are creating hazardous travel conditions for northern and central New Mexico. (File)
Blowing snow and slick roads are creating hazardous travel conditions for northern and central New Mexico. (File)(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Blowing snow and slick roads are creating hazardous travel conditions for northern and central New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says travelers should be cautious as road conditions were expected to deteriorate Monday evening and overnight.

Forecasters say the storm system is expected to reach peak intensity Tuesday with widespread effects, especially in the high terrain and across eastern New Mexico.

The moisture offered a much needed break for many parts of the state that have gone weeks without rain.

According to the latest drought map, the entire state is suffering from moderate drought or worse.-

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

70,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

Weather

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

7 Day Forecast

Winter is Here through Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Are you ready for Halloween’s rare blue moon?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A full Moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Turning Sharply Colder Today With Drizzle & Showers Too

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Increasing Rain Chances For Monday with Chilly Conditions Behind The Front

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Increasing Rain Chances For Monday with Chilly Conditions Behind The Front

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Increasing Rain Chances For Monday with Chilly Conditions Behind The Front

7 Day Forecast

Another Warmup With Some COLD Temperatures on The Horizon

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Brief Warmup For Us on Sunday Before Our Next Cold Front Brings COLD Temperatures

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
Another Brief Warmup For Us on Sunday Before Our Next Cold Front Brings COLD Temperatures

7 Day Forecast

A GORGEOUS Start To The Weekend with a Stronger Front To Follow

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update