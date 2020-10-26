“Remember Our Fallen” traveling memorial comes to Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Marlin began hosting the special traveling memorial “Remembering Our Fallen” on Sunday afternoon.

The memorial displays hundreds of photos of veterans that lost their lives in the war on terror.

The city held a special escort for the memorial in downtown Marlin.

Each tower in the display recognizes every soldier with a private photo and photos from their service.

Organizers say they’re honored to host such a beautiful memorial.

“These men and women took an oath for our freedom, to keep us free,” said Gold Star Mother Nola Fritz.

“I think that it’s important that we honor each and every one of them.”

The traveling memorial will be in Marlin City Park, opening tomorrow through November 2.

