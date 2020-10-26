Advertisement

Remembering his friends, Springsteen pens ‘Letter to You’

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new album coming out in October called 'Letter To You.'
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new album coming out in October called 'Letter To You.'(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Death and loss are familiar themes on Bruce Springsteen’s new album and the project took off more than a year ago when The Boss wrote a song about his friend and teenage bandmate George Theiss, who died in 2018.

Realizing he was the sole living member of his first band, Springsteen reminisced about where the New Jersey nightclubs where Castiles played gigs and the flannel shirts and thrift store jeans they wore when writing “Last Man Standing.”

The track was the key to wealth of new songs. “Letter to You,” Springsteen’s new album released last week, was born.

The album, which is based around being in a rock band, led to the E Street’s return.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas.

State

Border Patrol find boy caring for baby brother; both abandoned by mother, officials say

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grange Valley on Saturday located several unaccompanied children, including a 13-year-old boy carrying his 7-month-old brother.

News

Military Non-Profit asks for patience in election to count overseas ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Some current and former members of the military recently released be a report highlighting the potential delays for absentee ballots cast by service men and women serving overseas.

Local

UPDATE: Central Texas Woman killed in head-on crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Monday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a head-on crash with an RV.

Latest News

News

Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Surveillance camera captures suspect in apparent local ‘jugging’ incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released a surveillance photo Monday of a suspect in an apparent local “jugging” incident in which the thief broke into the vehicle of a woman who’d just made an ATM withdrawal and stole the cash.

Local

Police identify 3 shooting victims found dead in home in local neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police Monday identified two men and a woman who were found shot to death over the weekend in a home in a local neighborhood.

Health

Health district closes local clinic after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas health district has closed one of its clinics after a positive test for COVID-19.

Entertainment

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Local

Local teenager dies after wrecking stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The stolen Kia plowed through three fences. The teenage driver later died at a local hospital.