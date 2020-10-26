Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 959,000 million units.

The Commerce Department said Monday that despite the modest decrease, sales of new homes are up 32.1% from a year earlier, as the housing market remains strong despite the pandemic.

New home sales for August were revised downward to 994,000.

The median price of a new home sold was $326,800, according to the Commerce Department.

