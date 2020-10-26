Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

NEW YORK (AP) - The stock market had its worst day in a month Monday as virus cases surge and help for the economy from Washington remains nowhere in sight.

The S&P 500 fell 1.9% Monday, deepening its losses from last week.

Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal had some of the biggest losses.

Cruise lines and airlines fell sharply.

Energy stocks also dropped in tandem with crude oil prices. In another sign of caution,

Treasury yields pulled back after touching their highest level since June last week.

Overseas markets also fell.

