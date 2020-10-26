Surveillance camera captures suspect in apparent local ‘jugging’ incident

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police released a surveillance photo Monday of a suspect in an apparent “jugging” incident in which the thief broke into the vehicle of a woman who’d just made an ATM withdrawal and stole the cash.

The theft was reported at around noon on Sept. 28.

The woman made a withdrawal from an ATM, placed the money in the center console, and then drove to the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop where she parked her vehicle and locked the doors, police said.

A short time later a dark colored SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT5, pulled up, a man got out, smashed the window of the victim’s vehicle, and took the cash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.