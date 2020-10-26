Advertisement

Three semi trucks crash closing parts of I-35

Three semi trucks crash closing I-35
Three semi trucks crash closing I-35(Hannah Hall)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed Monday morning after three semi trucks crashed near the I-14 exchange in Belton.

Calls started coming in shortly after 3 a.m.

Southbound lanes of I-35 remain closed following the crash, causing backups in the area.

One of the trailers was seen on its side, but later placed upright by emergency crews on scene.

No other details are immediately available.

