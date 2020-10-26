Turning Sharply Colder Today With Drizzle & Showers Too

Get ready to the thrust into winter later today! A strong cold front with origins in the Arctic will slowly move through Central Texas during the day today and that’ll bring us high rain chances and much lower temperatures. Today will be a weird day in Central Texas weather wise since we’re expecting a wide range of temperatures and a chilly rain too. Morning temperatures will start out ranging from the mid 50s to the upper 60s from west to east. As we move through the day and the cold front slides into the area, temperatures will range from the upper 40s west of Highway 281 to near 80° near I-45. By the end of the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 40s to the low 60s from west to east. During nearly the entire day today, we’re expecting mist and drizzle across the area with occasional steadier showers moving through too. Rain chances will be highest during the morning hours and should taper off some this afternoon, but you won’t want to be caught without an umbrella today.

Today's temperatures will vary widely from west to east across Central Texas thanks to an arriving cold front! (KWTX)

Although rain chances come down late this afternoon, we’re expecting more widespread light rain and drizzle to return overnight tonight. Rain chances are near 70% tonight and the additional rain will help to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s, and 50s tonight. Just like we’re going to see today, temperatures will be cooler west of I-35 and warmer east of I-35. Rain is expected to stick around for much of the night but thankfully temperatures should be too warm for any frozen precipitation to fall in Central Texas. Overnight rain will start to diminish during the morning hours Tuesday but some mist and drizzle will still be around. Temperatures Tuesday will be very much stuck. Late-day highs may only be able to reach the low 40s west of Highway 281 with mid-to-upper 40s near I-35 and low-to-mid 50s near I-45. Scattered rain is expected to return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and should last off and on during much of the day before tapering off late Wednesday. Wednesday’s temperatures will rebound slightly into the mid 50s but as sunshine returns Thursday and into the weekend, temperatures will warm up into the 60s and low 70s.

