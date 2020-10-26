UPDATE: Central Texas Woman killed in head-on crash identified

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities Monday identified a woman who died Friday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 190 involving an SUV and an RV as Wendy Hendershot, 64, of Rogers.

Hendershot was driving a Subaru Forester west on U.S. 190 when she lost control of the SUV, which crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Winnebago RV.

Hendershot died at the scene.

The accident was reported at around 10:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. 190 near Pritchard Road as a cold front pushed through the region, producing heavy rain.

The RV slammed into and snapped a power pole after the collision.

The SUV and the RV came to rest near the Heidenheimer Church of Christ.

