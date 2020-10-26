Advertisement

Waco: “Faith & Freedom” rally draws hundreds

The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.
The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.

The Coalition says their main vision and purpose for the rally is to inform and inspire Christian voters be engaged citizens and to keep America great.

Organizers like Timothy Head says no matter which side voters may land on, what’s most important is taking part in voting.

“This is the penultimate time for Christians to be heard in our government,” he said.

“We’re pleased with the early returns on mail-in and early voting. These are historic numbers not just in Texas, but across the country. For my perspective, this is a win in and of itself.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Remember Our Fallen” traveling memorial comes to Marlin

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The city of Marlin began hosting the special traveling memorial “Remembering Our Fallen” on Sunday afternoon.

News

NAACP’s “Souls for the Polls” encourages early voting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The NAACP helped encourage minority voters to take part in early voting with their “Souls for the Polls” initiative Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Belton: Local pastor gives final sermon before retirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
After serving at First Baptist Belton for more than 30 years, Pastor Andy Davis held his final sermon on Sunday morning.

News

Local teenager, 15, killed after wrecking stolen vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 15-year-old teenager is dead after he wrecked a stolen vehicle and barreled through three fences, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Latest News

News

GCSO: 19-year-old shot, killed at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds by 22-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during an argument between a group of people who knew each other.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
While a few leads came from users on Facebook, the family ultimately found Charlie in a field near the crash site on Pritchard Road.

News

Family finds dog lost after fatal crash

Updated: 22 hours ago

Our Town

Fort Hood: “Cowboys 4 Heroes” give away free box meals

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
More than one thousand Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families received a free box meal from the “Cowboys 4 Heroes” non-profit at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot Saturday morning.

Our Town

Killeen: Operation Stand Down draws dozens

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The non-profit, “Stand Down Central Texas” held their 7th annual Stand Down and Community Triage, drawing more than 100 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

News

Local police investigating triple homicide

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Police officers dispatched to a welfare check at a residence found three people dead from gunshot wounds inside.