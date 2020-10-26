Waco: “Faith & Freedom” rally draws hundreds

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer and freedom rally at the Church of Open Door in Waco Sunday evening.

The Coalition says their main vision and purpose for the rally is to inform and inspire Christian voters be engaged citizens and to keep America great.

Organizers like Timothy Head says no matter which side voters may land on, what’s most important is taking part in voting.

“This is the penultimate time for Christians to be heard in our government,” he said.

“We’re pleased with the early returns on mail-in and early voting. These are historic numbers not just in Texas, but across the country. For my perspective, this is a win in and of itself.”

