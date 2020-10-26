Winter is Here through Wednesday

We are starting off this week with a cold front! It feels a lot different this afternoon behind the front with breezy & cool north winds, temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s, plus the light rain/drizzle adds an extra gloomy layer to the day. We will continue to see temperatures dropping this evening and into tonight with overnight lows, quite chilly, down into the low 40s across most of the area.

We expect to see multiple rounds of cold rain tonight, for Tuesday, and through Wednesday too. It won’t rain all day, every day but we could pick up anywhere from about .25″ to about .75″ just in these next few days. That would be nice considering the fact that it’s been dry for the entire month leading up to now. There is the potential for light freezing rain to develop across northwestern counties just outside our area, late tonight into Tuesday morning. It mainly looks to stay west of HWY 281 and officially out of our forecast. If there is anything that manages to make it into Central Texas, it would be Goldthwaite, San Saba, and Hamilton that have the best shot of seeing wintry mix as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s tonight. Plus, accumulations would be light to none.

Make sure you dress for the weather when you head out the door in the morning hours this week. We keep rain chances and chilly weather into Wednesday, with highs only into the low 50s. A warming trend as well as drier days take over starting Thursday. We are back around 60 degrees Thursday, sunshine takes over and the weekend brings the upper 60s/low 70s back! Fall returns by the weekend, but for now the weather is giving us an early taste of winter.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.