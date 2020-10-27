17 inmates baptized: ‘We hope this is a new start’

COLLINS Miss. (WLBT) - Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.

“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways,” read a post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

They also attached pictures of the inmates who were baptized. Four of the inmates were woman and thirteen were men.

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more.”

