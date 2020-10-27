Advertisement

17 inmates baptized: ‘We hope this is a new start’

Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.
Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLINS Miss. (WLBT) - Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.

“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways,” read a post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

They also attached pictures of the inmates who were baptized. Four of the inmates were woman and thirteen were men.

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more.”

The Covington County Sheriff's Department is proud to report that 17 inmates were baptized today. The ministry that has...

Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

