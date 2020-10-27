Advertisement

Airborne observatory that detected water on the moon was once a common sight in the Central Texas sky

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, detected water molecules in a large crater in the moon’s southern hemisphere.
The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, detected water molecules in a large crater in the moon’s southern hemisphere.(NASA illustration)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The high-tech airborne observatory that found frozen on the moon was a common sight in the Central Texas sky more than a decade ago as Waco’s L-3 Communications modified the wide body Boeing 747SP aircraft and installed the powerful 45,000-pound infrared telescope that detected the water molecules.

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, detected water molecules in a large crater in the moon’s southern hemisphere, NASA announced Monday.

In two studies published Monday, scientists said more than 15,400 square miles of lunar terrain can trap water in the form of ice.

“We had indications that H2O – the familiar water we know – might be present on the sunlit side of the moon,” said Paul Hertz, director of the Astrophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration.”

Whether the water SOFIA detected can be accessed for use as a resource remains to be determined, NASA said.

Work on the aircraft started in 2000 in Waco and the SOFIA telescope arrived in September 2002.

Four years later, in August 2006, the modified aircraft rolled down the runway at Texas State Technical College under its own power and in April 2007 L-3 announced the first test flight had been completed.

