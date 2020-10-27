Advertisement

Bomb at seminary in Pakistan kills 7 students, wounds 70

A powerful bomb blast has ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - A powerful bomb blast has ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least seven students and wounding 70 others.

Police say the bombing happened Tuesday morning while a cleric was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrassa.

Police say initial investigations suggest the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrassa.

Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further.

